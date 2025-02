Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands of people protested in Berlin against plans to limit immigration proposed by opposition conservatives and supported by a far-right party in Germany.

Angry protesters came out in droves in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, and Leipzig on Sunday to oppose Friedrich Merz and the move by his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to pass a resolution in parliament with the support of the far-right nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party.