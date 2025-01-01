PM: Iraq Hosts 10 Million Religious Tourists Annually

SHAFAQNA– Iraqi Prime Minister stated that his country hosts around 10 million tourists annually through religious tourism, contributing approximately 3% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The ceremony for handing over the keys of Baghdad as the 2025 Arab Tourism Capital was held in the city of Sur, Oman, with Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq present.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, during the ceremony, which was attended by several tourism ministers from Arab countries, Al-Sudani welcomed them and emphasized that Baghdad earned the trust of the Arab Ministerial Council of the Arab League.

Al-Sudani stated that Baghdad’s selection as the Tourism Capital would not have happened without meeting many criteria, such as tourism management, infrastructure, continuous efforts for environmental protection, security, and tourism stability.

He mentioned that Iraq hosts around 10 million tourists annually through religious tourism, which contributes about 3% to the country’s GDP, and Iraq aims to increase this contribution to 10%.

The Prime Minister pointed out that tourism serves as a link between Arab countries and neighboring states. He highlighted that tourism across Iraq is diverse, with environmental variety and geographical differences, and Iraq is home to more than 12,000 archaeological and historical sites.

He added that tourism cannot improve and sustain without security and peace, while Gaza and Lebanon continue to witness hostile attacks, emphasizing the need to halt the destruction and brutality in those regions.

