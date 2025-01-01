Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), champion of chivalry in humanity’s history

Shafaqna English- Al-Abbas ibn Ali (AS) is one of the heroes of Islam and an exemplary man whose sacrifices, ideals, and high moral standards took humanity many steps onward. His very name is the most noble virtue.

He enshrouded himself with generosity, nobility, sacrifice, kindness, and all the greatest and most lofty values and virtues such that ‘Abbas, the word ‘Abbas became a virtue in and of itself.

Al-Abbas in the Imams’ Sight

He occupied an elevated position in the sight of the Ahlul Bayt who praised her on many occasions and showed her great respect.

About him, Imam Zayn ul-Abidin (a) said:

“Allah may have mercy upon my uncle, al-’Abbas. He preferred his brother to himself, did well, and

sacrificed himself for his brother until he lost his two hands for the sake of such.”

About him, Imam as-Sadiq (a) said:

“My uncle al-’Abbas was clear-sighted, steadfastly faithful… etc.”

About him, Imam al-Mahdi (a) said:

“Salaam be upon Abul-Fadhl al-’Abbas, son of Amir ul- Muminin. He preferred his brother to himself,

Supplied himself with (opportunities of) today for (rewards of) tomorrow, sacrificed himself for his brother, protected him, hurried for fetching him water, and his two hands were cut (for such).”

Al-’Abbas inherited all elements of human perfection from his father

Al-’Abbas has a full-dimensional history of ancestry, honorable lineage, knowledge, clemency, courage, munificence, adoration, and asceticism as well as all nobilities and virtues.

Al-’Abbas is the son of the sinless Imam Amir ul-Mu’minin ‘Ali ibn Abi-Talib. Al-’Abbas is the brother of the two Imams al-Hasan and al- Husayn the grandsons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Al-’Abbas is the uncle of nine Imams. Al-’Abbas was a good student of the best four immaculate teachers – his father, two brothers, and nephew. How great the teachers were and how great their students were!

Al-’Abbas inherited all elements of human perfection from his father and became, in the sight of Muslims, the epitome of virtue and high moral standards. Let us now refer to some of these elements:

Courage

Since it denotes the soundness and perseverance of personality, courage is regarded as the highest characteristic of manhood. Abu’l-Fadhl al-’Abbas got this characteristic from his father who was the ever most courageous.

Faith

Faith was another major feature in the personality of al- ‘Abbas. He was brought up in the laps of true faith, centers of God-fearing, and faculties of obedience to God. His father, chief of the faithful and head of the pious, fed him with the essence of faith, and factuality of God’s oneness.

Al-’Abbas fought to defend the religion of God bravely to protect the principles of Islam that were exposed to the dangers of being eradicated during the reign of the Umayyad ancestry. He aimed at nothing other than the satisfaction of God and the attainment of the eternal joy of the life to come.

Patience

On the day of Ashura, al-’Abbas had to encounter unspeakable crises. Nevertheless, he did not show any item of intolerance or worry and did not utter any single word of resentment. On the contrary, he submitted the whole matter to his Lord the Most High and copied his brother, Husain (AS), whose patience was as unshakable as heavy mountains.

Loyalty

Loyalty is the noblest characteristic one can have. Al-’Abbas set a record in this field when he represented all features of loyalty distinguishably.

Will Power

Will power is one of the characteristics of the great ones whose deeds have always been successful since the weak can’t achieve any social aim or any political work.

Al-’Abbas was full of determination; he joined the right camp and did not show any negligence or shortcomings. At this stage of history, he has shown himself as being that glorious leader who deserves pride and immortality.

Mercy and Kindness

Al-’Abbas enjoyed the highest standards of morality. He was so kind and merciful to the underprivileged and the persecuted. In Karbala, when the troops of Yazid occupied the banks of the Euphrates and deprived the other party of water, al-’Abbas showed the most clear-cut signs of kindness and mercy when he saw his brother’s children as well as others, pale-faced and dry-lipped because of thirst. Seeing this view, al-’Abbas pushed himself towards the river and came back with water for those children.

Early life

Al-’Abbas was the first child of Umm-ul-Banin. With his birth, Medina shone and the whole world glittered. Waves of pleasure flowed in the family of ‘Ali (AS), for the birth of their magnificent moon that

would enlighten this world with his merits, and would add immortal glory to the numerous glories of the Hashemites.

Al-’Abbas was nursed at the hands of a faithful, mother who nurtured him on faith, loyalty, knowledge, devoutness, and high principles. His father too, was that great personality who is described as a copy of

the Prophet (S), the inheritor of the prophet’s knowledge and the hero of all combats.

Al-’Abbas was brought up under the custody of these parents. No wonder then that he possessed such a personality and offered such big sacrifices for the sake of his religion and principles.

The rule of Abu al-Fadl al-‘Abbas (AS) in the Uprising of Ashura

Historians have narrated that when Abu al-Fadl al-‘Abbas (AS) decided to go to the battlefield, Imam al-Husayn (AS) requested that he bring some water for the children and newborns. Abu al-Fadl (as) got a water skin and mounted his horse.

He started moving towards the River Euphrates. Four thousand men surrounded him and were showering spears on him from every direction, but the lone soldier Abu al-Fadl al-‘Abbas (as) did not pay the least attention to them, nor to the spears which were being showered all around him. He managed to drive the enemies away from the river bank and gain access to water all by himself.

He dismounted his horse and went next to the river with astounding ease and calmness. He then got a handful of water from the river and wanted to drink it because of the intense thirst he was feeling. All of a sudden, he remembered that Imam al-Husayn (as) and his children and the entire family were thirsty. He dropped the water that was in his hands back into the river and recited the famous poem,

يا نفس من بعد الحسين هوني وبعده لا کنت ان تکوني

هذا حسين وارد المنون وتشربين بارد المعين

تالله ما هذا فعال ديني

“O soul! You should be debased for al-Husayn (as) and never live after him.

Al-Husayn (as) has come face to face with death and yet you want to drink cold and delicious water!?

I swear upon Allah that this is not by the dictates of my religion!”

Then, he filled the waterskin, mounted his horse, and returned to Imam al-Husayn’s (as) camp. The enemy closed his way.

Sources:

www.shafaqna.com