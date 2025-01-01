India: Court orders action against officer engaged in ‘hate crime’ during 2020 Delhi riots

Shafaqna English- A court in Delhi has ordered action against a police officer engaged in hate crime during the 2020 riots, which left over 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead.

“The station house officer Police Station Jyoti Nagar, and other unknown police officials engaged themselves in hate crimes against the complainant/victim,” Judicial Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain of Karkardooma Court said in his order signed last month.

“They cannot be protected under the garb of sanction as alleged offenses committed by them cannot be said to have been committed while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duty.”

The riots, which erupted on February 23, 2020, coincided with the visit of then-US President Donald Trump to New Delhi. The violence lasted until February 27, killing over 50 people and injuring more than 250.

A fact-finding report by the Delhi Minorities Commission claimed the riots were “well-planned,” though the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party rejected the findings.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

