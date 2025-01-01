France: Muslim private schools threatened with closure

Shafaqna English- More than 600 primary and secondary students at the Al Kindi private Muslim school group, located in the suburbs of Lyon, in central-eastern France, risk not returning to their school at the start of the next academic year.

On 10 January, the prefecture terminated the association contract with the state of this institution founded in 2007, and withdrew public subsidies amounting to 1.5 million euros ($1.53m), which were used to cover tuition fees and the salaries of around 30 teachers.

Prefect Fabienne Buccio said she based her decision on a school board inspection report that accused Al Kindi of a series of pedagogical and administrative “failures” as well as “attacks on the values ​​of the Republic”.

Source: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com