English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israeli forces demolish more homes in West Bank

0

Shafaqna English- The Israeli army’s offensive in the northern occupied West Bank entered its 14th consecutive day with more homes and buildings destroyed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin city, and cordoned off a number of homes, ordering those inside to surrender.

On Sunday, the Israeli army blew up entire residential areas in the Jenin refugee camp.

Kamal Abu al-Rub, the governor of Jenin, said Israeli authorities are working to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by demolishing homes and infrastructure.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Illegal Israel settlers set fire to Mosque in occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

Armenian Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City Feel Threatened

nafiseh yazdani

UN appeals for $4 billion aid in Gaza-West Bank for 2025

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Resolution calling on Israel to end occupation of Palestinian territories

nasibeh yazdani

Israel exploited Oslo Agreement to expand occupied West Bank settlements after 31 years

leila yazdani

Borrell: EU fears West Bank becoming a new Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.