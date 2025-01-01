Israeli forces demolish more homes in West Bank

Shafaqna English- The Israeli army’s offensive in the northern occupied West Bank entered its 14th consecutive day with more homes and buildings destroyed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin city, and cordoned off a number of homes, ordering those inside to surrender.

On Sunday, the Israeli army blew up entire residential areas in the Jenin refugee camp.

Kamal Abu al-Rub, the governor of Jenin, said Israeli authorities are working to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by demolishing homes and infrastructure.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

