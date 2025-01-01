English
Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Clothing”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Clothing”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is there any restriction for women to wear trousers so that they reach under feet?

Answer: In the present time, the context of Hijab is the modest covering of a Muslim woman. A woman should not show her beauty or adornments except what appears by uncontrolled factors such as the wind blowing her clothes, and the head covers should be drawn so as to cover the hair, the neck and the bosom.

