UK partnership with Tunisia to tackle irregular migration

Shafaqna English- The UK government announced a multi-million-pound deal with Tunisia to “target the root causes of migration.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced new funding and programs on Friday (January 31) during a visit to Tunisia. He stated that the funding aims to address the root causes of migration and offer alternatives to the drivers of small boats crossing the Mediterranean towards Europe.

In a post on X published January 31, Lammy wrote: “Using UK-supplied cutting edge drones and night vision, the Tunisian National Maritime Guard are dissuading perilous journeys by sea.”

He added the National Guard was helping to “smash the gangs and save lives.” According to Lammy, “the numbers don’t lie.” Lammy claimed that the Tunisian authorities have “saved more than 66,000 people and seized 1,400 boats last year.”

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com