Iraq modernizes emergency services

Shafaqna English- Iraq is set to modernize its emergency services with one of its largest investments.

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior will purchase 62 British-made firefighting trucks from Angloco, a UK company based in Batley, funded by a £25 million loan from UK Export Finance. This substantial investment was reported by the Dewsbury Reporter.

In addition to the vehicles supplied by Angloco, Emergency One, a Scottish company, will provide another 31 trucks, bringing the total fleet to 93.

These advanced trucks are designed to carry up to 6,500 liters of water and 500 liters of foam, ensuring a robust response to fire emergencies.

Source: Iraqi News

