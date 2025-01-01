English
Afghanistan: Reconstruction of Herat’s Great Jami Mosque nears completion at 90%

Shafaqna English- The restoration and reconstruction work on the Great Jami Mosque in Herat, which suffered severe damage in last year’s earthquake, is 90% complete.

According to them, the minarets and iwans of this mosque, which endured the most damage, have now been rebuilt.

The Great Jami Mosque of Herat is one of the masterpieces of Islamic architectural engineering, with a history spanning nearly a thousand years. It remains standing with its strong columns.

Raqibullah Rezvani, the head of historical monuments at the Herat Directorate of Information and Culture, said: “We were able to prevent the destruction of the minarets of the Great Jami Mosque. So far, the restoration work of six minarets has been completed, and only one remains, which will soon be finished. Additionally, the Maqsura castle was restored last year after the earthquake, and the restoration of the northern and southern castles is still ongoing.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

