Preparation of Karbala for the Mid-Sha’ban Pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Karbala announced the preparation of special service, health, transportation, and security plans for the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage.

Naseef al-Khatabi, the governor of Karbala, announced on Monday that the Mid-Sha’ban plan will not involve any road closures.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, he made this statement during a conference attended by Abdul Amir al-Shammari, Iraq’s Minister of Interior. He mentioned that the special security plan for the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage had been prepared by the Karbala Operations Command in collaboration with the Karbala police and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Al-Khatabi clarified that the details of the plan were reviewed with al-Shammari, and the needs of the security forces were discussed and addressed.

The governor of Karbala also referred to the preparation of special service and health plans for the pilgrims, noting that some of the service projects initiated by the Prime Minister during the Arbaeen pilgrimage had already begun and will be directly implemented for the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage, allowing pilgrims to benefit from them.

Al-Khatabi emphasized that just as the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (AS) was successful in all its details, the Mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage will also be successful.

He also pointed out that there will be no road closures, traffic will be very smooth, and both intelligence and security efforts will be at a high level.

