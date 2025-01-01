Jailed Indian Muslims activists fight Delhi election for their rights

Shafaqna English- After five years of intense legal battles, and dozens of appeals before Indian courts, Jailed Indian Muslim families are now turning to the Delhi election with a hope for redemption.

Nooreen Fatima, 41, anxiously watches the hands of the clock, waiting for her sons to return from school. She has a surging crowd of supporters waiting for her on the corner of her street, and she needs to meet them as soon as possible.

“Fighting for your rights, my husband has been in jail for nearly five years,” she says, scratching her fingers nervously.

In April 2020, Rehman, a 48-year-old human rights activist, was arrested by the Delhi police, accusing him of mobilizing student protests against a controversial citizenship law. Critics have described the law as discriminatory because it fast-tracks naturalized citizenship for people from India’s neighboring nations if they belong to any minority community — other than Islam.

