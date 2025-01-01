USA: Protests against Trump’s immigration policies continue in Los Angeles

Shafaqna English- People in Los Angeles protest against USA President, Donald Trump’s immigration policies for the 2nd day in a row.

Waving Mexican and El Salvadoran flags, they carried banners that said “Immigration Built This Nation,” “No I.C.E.,” “Abolish I.C.E.” and “I did not serve this country for you to belittle my people.”

From his first day in office on Jan. 20, Trump signed executive orders aimed at expelling large numbers of immigrants, including measures to end birthright citizenship. In the weeks that followed, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intensified its daily raids.

The raids have created an atmosphere of fear, with authorities reportedly targeting immigrants in everyday settings.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

