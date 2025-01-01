Food manufacture: UK Halal Market to Experience Double-Digit Growth in Coming Years

Shafaqna English- The UK halal market is projected to grow by 14% annually, with its value expected to surpass £3 billion by 2030. This surge is driven by increasing consumer demand for halal-certified products and broader market acceptance of ethical and sustainable food options, according to Food manufacture.

The UK’s halal food sector is set for substantial growth, with analysts forecasting an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% over the next five years. Currently valued at around £1.8 billion, the market is predicted to exceed £3 billion by 2030, signaling a dynamic shift in the UK food industry.

This growth is fueled by increasing demand from both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers, who are drawn to the high ethical standards and quality associated with halal certification. The Muslim population in the UK, which makes up nearly 6.5% of the total population, continues to grow steadily, further contributing to the market’s expansion.

Retailers and manufacturers are adapting by introducing more halal-certified products across diverse categories, including meat, ready-to-eat meals, and even plant-based alternatives. This innovation is meeting the preferences of a younger, urban demographic looking for convenient, globally inspired halal options.

The rise of the halal market is also driving investment in certification processes and supply chain transparency. Businesses that align with these trends are expected to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities presented by this rapidly expanding sector.

Experts highlight the importance of catering to the growing halal market, as it reflects a broader consumer shift toward inclusivity, sustainability, and high-quality standards in food production.

