India: Rohingya Muslim caught in Delhi election

Shafaqna English- BJP spokesman Sambit Patra accused the AAP of adding “illegal Bangladeshis” to voter lists to expand its vote base. Federal Home Minister Amit Shah promised that if the BJP came to power, it “would free Delhi of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in two years”.

Nearly 40,000 Rohingya, like Mohammad, came to India in search of security and livelihoods and settled in several parts of the country. New Delhi is home to about 1,100 of them, according to a 2019 estimate by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), most of them confined to predominantly Muslim neighborhoods of the city.

The BJP and other right-wing groups, whose politics hinges on an anti-Muslim platform, have been attacking the Rohingya for years, accusing them of “terrorist” links and demanding their arrests and deportation from the country. Many have been put in detention centers in the capital and other parts of the country.

On Christmas Day in December, as tens of thousands of Delhi’s pupils looked forward to a winter break, the national capital territory’s Chief Minister Atishi, who goes by her first name, posted on X: “Today, the Education Department of the Delhi Government has passed a strict order that no Rohingya should be given admission in the government schools of Delhi.”

Source: Aljazeera

