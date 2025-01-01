Experts: French PM’s migratory submersion claim is unfounded

Shafaqna English- The French Prime Minister’s statements about a “feeling of migratory submersion” are unfounded, and compared to other European nations, France admits relatively few immigrants, according to demographer and immigration specialist François Héran.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou recently sparked indignation of part of the political class by stating that France was “approaching” a “feeling of submersion in terms of immigration.” The use of the word “submersion” — not insignificant — is part of the vocabulary of the far-right National Rally party. Far from defending himself against this comparison with the far right, François Bayrou repeated his remarks the following day (on January 28) in the National Assembly, targeting Mayotte and certain other departments.

