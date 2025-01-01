English
Saudi Arabia: Medina launches portal for iftar providers

Shafaqna English- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched an online portal for iftar service providers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina to update their information for Ramadan.

According to the authority, updating data is mandatory to continue service, along with contracting approved catering companies and complying with iftar service guidelines.

The list of approved companies will be provided after data updates to finalize contracts and issue electronic permits, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Last month, the authority also launched a portal for charitable organizations and individuals to apply for iftar meal services inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca during Ramadan.

Source: Arab News

