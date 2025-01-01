UN: USA funding pause leaves millions ‘in jeopardy’

Shafaqna English- UN agencies offered a dire assessment of the global impact of deep cuts to grassroots humanitarian funding by the USA administration.

This development follows the pause announced by the US administration on 24 January regarding billions of dollars of funding, which affects “nearly all US foreign aid programs, pending a 90-day review,” said Pio Smith from the UN’s sexual reproductive health agency, UNFPA, briefing journalists in Geneva.

In a letter to all UN personnel released on Tuesday morning in New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he had responded to US President Donald Trump’s executive order by calling on them to “ensure the delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities.”

Source: News.un.org

