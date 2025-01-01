Muslim council calls on UK government to adopt Islamophobia definition

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called on the UK government to adopt the contentious definition of Islamophobia.

Earlier, it emerged that the government is planning to create a council to help draw up an official definition for anti-Muslim discrimination, indicating it has rowed back plans to adopt the APPG definition.

“The Muslim Council of Britain welcomes the government’s interest in tackling Islamophobia, but rather than reinventing the wheel, we urge them to adopt the APPG definition,” the MCB told MEE.

The Telegraph reported on Monday night that the planned 16-strong council within the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government will advise the government on tackling Islamophobia.

Source: Middle East Eye

