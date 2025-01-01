Iraq: Italian archaeologists begin survey of key sites in Samarra

Shafaqna English- A specialized Italian archaeological team has begun surveying “important” archaeological sites south of Samarra, Iraq’s Saladin Province, a source from the provincial Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage reported.

“The team’s tasks include surveying and documenting several archaeological sites from various civilizations, which could uncover significant historical information about these locations,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

A group of archaeologists from the provincial directorate, along with several archaeological researchers, joined the Italian mission team from the University of Bologna, led by Nicolò Marchetti, in the survey process.

“The mission also oversaw the training of several archaeological staff in survey techniques and site documentation to ensure their protection,” the source added.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com