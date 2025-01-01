English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Italian archaeologists begin survey of key sites in Samarra

0

Shafaqna English- A specialized Italian archaeological team has begun surveying “important” archaeological sites south of Samarra, Iraq’s Saladin Province, a source from the provincial Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage reported.

“The team’s tasks include surveying and documenting several archaeological sites from various civilizations, which could uncover significant historical information about these locations,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

A group of archaeologists from the provincial directorate, along with several archaeological researchers, joined the Italian mission team from the University of Bologna, led by Nicolò Marchetti, in the survey process.

“The mission also oversaw the training of several archaeological staff in survey techniques and site documentation to ensure their protection,” the source added.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Coronavirus pandemic is shaking up the world; life feels so surreal

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.