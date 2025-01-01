Climate change and the alteration of marine nutrient cycles

Shafaqna English- In the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, University of California, Irvine researchers report evidence that marine nutrient cycles — essential for sustaining ocean ecosystems — are changing in unexpected ways as the planet continues to warm.

Model studies have suggested that when the ocean warms it gets more stratified, which can drain certain parts of the surface ocean of nutrients.

The team analyzed 50 years of nutrient data from the ocean collected as part of the Global Ocean Ship-based Hydrographic Investigations Program (GO-SHIP). They discovered that over the last half-century, there’s been a major decline in phosphorus — a nutrient that plays a key role in the health of marine food webs — in southern hemisphere oceans.

Surprisingly, concentrations of nitrate — a nutrient the team expected to decline — appear to remain steady. Nitrate is crucial for ecosystem functioning, so that it’s not in decline is a good sign, researchers explained. Nevertheless, nitrate concentrations may still decline in the future as the climate continues to change.

Source: University of California – Irvine

