The Role of Young People in Interfaith Dialogue and Activity [Video]

Shafaqna English- Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali delivered a significant lecture on “The Role of Young People in Interfaith Dialogue and Activity” on February 4, 2025.

This talk given for the annual Human Fraternity Conference. This year it was held at the University of Glasgow. This year there was a significant contribution from a range of Glasgow High School pupils of various religious backgrounds demonstrating the values of the document on Human Fraternity, signed in 2019 by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb.

A part of series: Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali

www.shafaqna.com