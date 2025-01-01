Baghdad International Exhibition 2025 opens

Shafaqna English- The 48th edition of the Baghdad International Exhibition has officially opened, marking one of Iraq’s most significant trade events.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, coincides with the launch of Baghdad as the Capital of Arab Tourism 2025. This alignment highlights Iraq’s efforts to boost its economic and tourism sectors, attracting foreign investors and strengthening international partnerships.

20 participating countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Tunisia, Russia, and Lebanon.

Source: Iraqi News

