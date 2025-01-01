Fact Magazines: UAE to Send First Emirati Astronaut into Lunar Orbit

Shafaqna English- On February 4, 2025, the UAE made history by announcing its first mission to send an Emirati astronaut into lunar orbit, marking a major milestone in the nation’s rapidly growing space exploration program, according to Fact Magazines.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, revealed the groundbreaking initiative, which is part of the UAE’s collaboration with global leaders in space technology, including French company Thales Alenia Space and Italian firm Leonardo. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is spearheading the UAE’s involvement in this mission, which aligns with NASA’s Artemis program.

The mission involves the Gateway lunar space station, designed to orbit the Moon, host astronauts for extended periods, and support future missions to Mars. This ambitious step underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing its role in global space exploration and building upon previous successes like the Mars Hope Probe and the Emirates Lunar Mission.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “This trailblazing project will usher in a new era of human space exploration, paving the way for the first Emirati Arab astronaut to enter lunar orbit.”

