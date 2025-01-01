Germany: Over 11,000 underage migrants are seeking asylum

Shafaqna English- More than 11,000 underage migrants are currently seeking asylum in Germany, around 800 of them younger than 14.

11,057 underage migrants are currently trying to obtain asylum in Germany. They are either in asylum or asylum appeal proceedings.

That’s according to news agency KNA citing a response from the federal government to a request from the Left Party in Germany’s Parliament, published on Monday (February 3).

The minors’ asylum applications are being processed with priority, KNA reported, adding that 806 of the minors are younger than 14 years old.

Source: Info Migrants

