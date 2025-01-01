English
World Bank official warns of ‘too many’ deaths if required climate change finances not met

Shafaqna English- A senior World Bank official warned of “too many” deaths if required climate change finances are not met.

“There will be too many people who die if we wait for the Global North to put on the table all of the money that they probably should,” said Valerie Hickey, the global director for climate change at the World Bank.

Speaking at an international climate change conference “Breathe Pakistan” in Islamabad, Hickey said: “To move from $100 billion to $300 billion, it sounds like a lot of money. It’s not. Most of it is in lending. It’s not in grants. Most of it is already there. It’s not addition.”

Pakistan, one of the worst sufferers of climate change, hosts a 2-day international conference to discuss ways to respond to the impact of weather changes.

