USA: Muslim leaders condemn Trump comments on Gaza

Shafaqna English- American Muslim leaders criticized Donald Trump’s proposal for the USA to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians.

“We’re opposed to any transfer of Palestinians, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, out of their homeland,” Bishara Bahbah, who founded Arab Americans for Trump and helped rally support for him in Michigan and other battleground states, told Reuters.

The leaders largely dismissed Trump’s comments as unrealistic bluster and said he was unlikely to pay a big political price in the community.

Source: Reuters

