French government: Deportations of migrants in France increased in 2024

Shafaqna English- The French government has said that the deportations of irregular migrants in France increased by almost 27% in 2024.

France’s Interior Ministry announced that deportations of migrants living irregularly in the country increased by nearly 27 percent in 2024, with approximately 22,000 individuals deported. The data comes as the government seeks to tighten immigration policies amid rising support for the far-right.

According to the ministry’s preliminary figures, nearly 13,000 people were forcibly deported, around 5,000 received assistance to leave, and approximately 4,000 left voluntarily.

