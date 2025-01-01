English
Pakistan: Winter drought is taking a significant toll on agricultural sector

Shafaqna English- A severe lack of rainfall this winter is taking a significant toll on Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The South Asian nation has received nearly 70% less rainfall than normal, leading to a major shortage of irrigation water, particularly in rain-fed regions where farming is highly dependent on seasonal precipitation.

The ongoing dry spell is severely affecting winter crops, fruits, and vegetables, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, the two provinces that serve as the country’s primary food baskets.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

