Shafaqna English- As the peak season for the Umrah pilgrimage is just round the corner, Saudi authorities have advised pilgrims to use designated gates to enter the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques noted that certain gates are allocated for the Umrah pilgrims to have access to the Mataf (circumambulation) courtyard in the mosque. They are the gates of King Fahd No 79, Ajyad No 3, and Umrah No 62.

Source: Gulf News

