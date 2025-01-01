English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

UNICEF: At least 40 children killed in Sudan over three days

0

Shafaqna English- At least 40 children were killed by bombings over three days in several parts of Sudan, a UNICEF official said.

“Sadly, it is rare that more than a few short days go past without new reports of children being killed and injured,” Annmarie Swai, the UN children agency’s representative in Sudan, said in a statement.

She referred to strikes in the southern city of Kadugli on Monday which killed 21 children and maimed 29 others, as well as reports of at least 11 children killed in the bombing of a livestock market in El-Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur state.

Eight more children were reportedly killed in a strike on a market near the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, Swai said.

Source: Peninsula

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sudan: UN’s Rights Chief alarmed by summary executions

nafiseh yazdani

WHO’s Chief: 70 killed in Sudan’s Darfur hospital attack

leila yazdani

UN’s Human Rights Chief: Sudan war becomes more deadly as ethnically motivated attacks rise

nafiseh yazdani

UN: Thousands flee southern Sudan town amid escalating clashes

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Three million children in Sudan face acute malnutrition

nasibeh yazdani

UN: More than 30 million in need of aid in Sudan

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.