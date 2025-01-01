UNICEF: At least 40 children killed in Sudan over three days

Shafaqna English- At least 40 children were killed by bombings over three days in several parts of Sudan, a UNICEF official said.

“Sadly, it is rare that more than a few short days go past without new reports of children being killed and injured,” Annmarie Swai, the UN children agency’s representative in Sudan, said in a statement.

She referred to strikes in the southern city of Kadugli on Monday which killed 21 children and maimed 29 others, as well as reports of at least 11 children killed in the bombing of a livestock market in El-Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur state.

Eight more children were reportedly killed in a strike on a market near the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, Swai said.

Source: Peninsula

