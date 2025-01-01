Saudi Arabia’s population reached 35 million

Shafaqna English- The latest estimates of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) revealed that the total population in Saudi Arabia increased to 35.3 million people, at a rate of 4.7% by the end of the first half of 2024.

There has been an annual increase of 1.6 million in the number of people, with a growth rate of 4.7 percent during the period until mid-2024, compared to mid-2023. The annual growth rate stood at 4.6 percent compared to the base period in May 2022.

The authority report stated that the total population of Saudis exceeded 19.6 million by mid-2024, with an annual growth rate of two percent, compared to 19.3 million in mid-2023, while the population of non-Saudis reached nearly 15.7 million by the middle of last year, compared to 14.5 million people until mid-2023.

Source: Saudi Gazette

