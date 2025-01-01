English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] Islam and Science | A Harmonious Relationship

0

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Islam has always encouraged the pursuit of knowledge, and its teachings align remarkably with modern scientific discoveries. From astronomy to biology, the Quran contains verses that reflect scientific principles, proving that Islam and science go hand in hand. Watch this video to explore how Islamic teachings have historically contributed to scientific advancements and continue to inspire curiosity and exploration.

 Topics Covered:

  • Scientific Miracles in the Quran
  • Islam’s Contribution to Science
  • The Role of Knowledge in Islam

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Shafaqna Interview] Ayatollah Andelib: The Prophet of Islam’s (PBUH) Mission Was To Promote “Freedom, Justice, Human Dignity”

faati

[Video] Prophet Yusuf (AS) in the Quran (Part 1)

parniani

[Video] Prophet Ibrahim (AS) in the Quran (Part 6)

parniani

[Video] Prophet Ibrahim (AS) in the Quran (Part 5)

parniani

Dutch MP: Far-Right pushed to criminalize possessing the Quran and visiting Mosques

nasibeh yazdani

[Video] Prophet Ibrahim (AS) in the Quran (Part 5)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.