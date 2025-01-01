Space: Earth’s Magnetic Field Creates “Space Music” in NASA’s Stunning Discovery

Shafaqna English- NASA satellites have recorded Earth’s magnetic field producing electromagnetic “chorus waves,” likened to birdsong when converted to sound. This phenomenon occurs even in unexpected regions of the magnetosphere, offering insights into space weather and potential satellite hazards.

NASA’s THEMIS satellites have captured the Earth’s magnetic field creating “chorus waves,” bursts of electromagnetic energy that sound like birdsong when converted to audio. These waves were unexpectedly detected in stretched, chaotic regions of the magnetosphere.

They influence high-energy “killer electrons” that can damage satellites and disrupt communications. This discovery deepens understanding of the magnetosphere’s dynamics and could enhance space weather forecasting, crucial for protecting satellites and astronauts.

Source: Space

