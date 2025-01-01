English
Iraq: Mosul’s historic monuments rise from the rubble of war with UN support

Shafaqna English-  With UN support, Mosul has risen from the ashes of war, and its historic monuments which had been reduced to rubble, dot the skyline once again.

Terrorist fighters with Da’esh invaded Iraq’s second city of Mosul in 2014, destroying centuries-old landmarks in a bid to erase its history and impose a bleak and repressive future on the nearly two million people who lived there.

In less than seven years, reconstruction has revitalized the city, with robust support from UN agencies and international partners, like Japan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the European Union.

