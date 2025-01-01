[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “An unspoken reality: The epidemic of mental health challenges”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Farzana Karawalli Hirji to discuss “An unspoken reality: The epidemic of mental health challenges in our communities”, on Friday 7 February 2025.

Speaker:

Farzana has 20 years of experience in Nursing, Social Work, and dual-diagnosis Mental Health. With a keen interest in neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health, she holds an MSc in Neuroscience and Psychology of Mental Health from King’s College London. She contributes to mental health research at the University of Hertfordshire.

She is the founder of Inspirational Minds and the director of SSA Services, specialising in training, consultancy, assessments and service optimisation across various health and social care sectors. She is known for developing innovative strategies and delivering neuroscience and psychology-informed personal development and professional development training, Farzana empowers individuals and drives meaningful change in diverse communities globally.

