Canada: 1 in 5 recent immigrants lived below poverty line

Shafaqna English- A new Statistics Canada report has revealed that one in five recent immigrants in Canada lived in lived below the poverty line in 2022.

The report, according to The Canadian Press, defined “deep poverty” as having an income below 75% of what is needed for basic living expenses, and noted that poverty is widespread among immigrants, people with disabilities, single-parent families, and individuals living alone.

“This confirms what front-line organizations have been witnessing for years,” said Janet Madume, Executive Director of the Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre in Ontario.

“Poverty among immigrants is not a personal failure, it’s a systemic failure,” Madume added.

