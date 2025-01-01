Lebanon forms new government

Shafaqna English- Lebanon’s new prime minister on Saturday (07 Feb 2025) formed the country’s first government since 2022.



Salam’s cabinet of 24 ministers, split evenly between Christians and Muslims, was formed less than a month after he was appointed, and comes at a time when Lebanon is scrambling to rebuild its battered southern region and maintain security along its southern border after a devastating Israel war.

Lebanon is also still in the throes of a crippling economic crisis, now in its sixth year, which has battered its banks, destroyed its state electricity sector, and left many in poverty unable to access their savings.

Source: Associated Press

www.shafaqna.com