English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Germany: Over 1550 anti-Muslim hate crimes recorded in 2024

0

Shafaqna English- Germany recorded more than 1,550 anti-Muslim hate crimes in 2024, according to official figures released.

At least 54 Mosques were attacked between January-December last year, with 53 people suffering injuries from Islamophobic violence.

The Interior Ministry released these figures in response to a parliamentary inquiry from opposition Left Party Lawmaker Petra Pau.

German police documented 1,554 anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks last year, an increase from 1,536 in the previous year. The incidents included social media harassment, threatening letters, disruption of religious practices, physical assaults, and property damage.

Germany has Western Europe’s second-largest Muslim population after France, with nearly 5.5 million Muslims among its nearly 85 million residents.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: Anti-Muslim hate speech soars in India led by Modi

leila yazdani

London: 7 Mosques-schools vandalised with Islamophobic graffiti

leila yazdani

Iran’s Potential in Booming Halal Market

parniani

India: Tripura becomes anti-Muslim state

leila yazdani

India: Himachal Pradesh witnessing anti-Muslim campaign

nafiseh yazdani

UK’s Halal Nutraceuticals-Vaccines Market To Hit $137B By 2033

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.