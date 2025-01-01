Madrid: Right-wing European parties gather to discuss ‘Make Europe Great Again’

Shafaqna English- Right-wing European parties, gathered in Madrid on Friday (06 Feb 2025) to discuss “Make Europe Great Again.”



The summit hosted by Leader of the Spanish far-right party, Vox, Santiago Abascal, who was elected as Leader of the Patriots for Europe in November in Paris.

The party announced that the purpose of the summit is to discuss and develop alternative strategies against groups of the central-right European People Party (EPP), the social democratic Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

