Iraq: Landmine blast kills 4-injures 2 in Basra Province

Shafaqna English- A landmine exploded killing four people, in Basra province, southern Iraq, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that “the landmine detonated as a family was passing through the Rumaila Desert, killing two children and two young men and injuring two others, including a woman.”

The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to the forensic department, the source added, indicating, “Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.”

Desert areas in Iraq, especially in Basra and border regions, continue to suffer landmine explosions from unexploded ordnance left by past conflicts.

Source: Shafaq News

