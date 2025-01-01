USA: CAIR Releases 2025 Ramadhan Toolkit To Support Muslims

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) releases of its 2025 Ramadhan Toolkit, a comprehensive resource designed to support Muslim employees, students, and community members in navigating workplace and school accommodations while promoting inclusivity in local communities.

Each year, CAIR provides resources to assist individuals in securing necessary religious accommodations, including adjustments to work or school schedules, access to prayer spaces, and recognition of religious observances. This year’s toolkit consolidates these resources into a user-friendly guide, equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to request accommodations in professional and academic settings.

In addition to guidance on accommodations, the Ramadhan Toolkit includes templates for celebratory resolutions that can be presented to local and state officials. These resolutions help foster awareness and recognition of Ramadhan and Eid, reinforcing the importance of inclusivity and civic engagement.

Source: Council on American-Islamic Relations

