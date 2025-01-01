English
Afghanistan: Ghazni’s historic sites at risk of collapse due to natural events

Shafaqna English- Ghazni’s historical and ancient sites have been damaged due to natural events, while others are at risk of collapse, several cultural activists said.

Bala Hissar, one of the most important historical and ancient sites of Ghazni, with a history of over a thousand years, is now in danger of falling into ruins.

“Every type of damage has its own significance, but the destruction of historical and ancient sites erases the historical values of a country and region. These are damages that may not be repairable and could have irreversible consequences,” said Shirin Ansari, a cultural activist in Ghazni.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

