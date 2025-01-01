Hajj 2025: Registration opens for local pilgrims

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia opens the Hajj 2025 registration for local pilgrims.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the opening of registration, urging applicants to submit their requests through the Nusuk app or the official e-portal.

The ministry emphasized the importance of early registration, advising applicants to complete their health information, add accompanying pilgrims, and submit requests for exemption from the Mahram requirement if needed.

Once these steps are completed, applicants will be notified when Hajj package bookings become available. The ministry also clarified that priority will be given to those who have not performed Hajj before.

Source: IQNA