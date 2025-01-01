English
Sweden: The Quran desecrations reported in Linnaeus University

Shafaqna English- Two separate incidents of the Quran desecrations at Linnaeus University in Växjö have been reported.

The university informed local police that attempts to disrespect the Quran occurred last week. Salted pork was placed inside several copies of the Holy Book in both cases, according to local media outlet Alkompis.
The first incident took place on Wednesday (05 Feb 2025) when pieces of pork were discovered on prayer rugs and inside shelves where the Qurans are stored.

The following day, a similar act was reported, with larger amounts of pork placed on and between the pages of the Qurans.

In response, Linnaeus University Vice-Chancellor Peter Aronsson strongly condemned the incidents in an official statement, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to principles of respect and non-discrimination.

He said the police have been informed of the incident, and the university is planning various safety measures to support students who are feeling concerned.

Sweden, in recent years, has become a center for insulting Muslims. In 2023, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born Christian, made headlines for publicly burning copies of the Quran during demonstrations protected by Swedish police. He was recently shot and killed in his Swedish apartment.

