Sweden: The Quran desecrations reported in Linnaeus University

Shafaqna English- Two separate incidents of the Quran desecrations at Linnaeus University in Växjö have been reported.

The university informed local police that attempts to disrespect the Quran occurred last week. Salted pork was placed inside several copies of the Holy Book in both cases, according to local media outlet Alkompis.

The first incident took place on Wednesday (05 Feb 2025) when pieces of pork were discovered on prayer rugs and inside shelves where the Qurans are stored.