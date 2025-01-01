Sweden: The Quran desecrations reported in Linnaeus University

Shafaqna English- Two separate incidents of the Quran desecrations at Linnaeus University in Växjö have been reported.
The following day, a similar act was reported, with larger amounts of pork placed on and between the pages of the Qurans.
In response, Linnaeus University Vice-Chancellor Peter Aronsson strongly condemned the incidents in an official statement, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to principles of respect and non-discrimination.
He said the police have been informed of the incident, and the university is planning various safety measures to support students who are feeling concerned.
Sweden, in recent years, has become a center for insulting Muslims. In 2023, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born Christian, made headlines for publicly burning copies of the Quran during demonstrations protected by Swedish police. He was recently shot and killed in his Swedish apartment.
Source: IQNA