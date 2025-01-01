English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UNSC to hold meeting on Daesh threats

0

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a special meeting on Monday (10 Feb 2024) this week to discuss Daesh threats from Afghanistan and the region.

In this meeting UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s report will be reviewed, focusing on the threats emanating from Daesh. The report emphasizes that Daesh-Khorasan is a threat both within and outside Afghanistan.

Some experts believe that eliminating Daesh threats in the region and the world requires joint efforts, and all countries must cooperate in this regard.

Source: Ariana News 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: One Third of Afghans To Face Severe Food Insecurity By March 2025

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Ghazni’s historic sites at risk of collapse due to natural events

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Nimroz Hospital Inaugurated

leila yazdani

Afghanistan’s Crossroads: Education-Terrorism-Regional Peace

parniani

UN: Maternal deaths in Afghanistan may rise after USA’s funding pause

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Re-construction of Herat’s Great Jami Mosque at 90%

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.