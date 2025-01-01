UNSC to hold meeting on Daesh threats

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a special meeting on Monday (10 Feb 2024) this week to discuss Daesh threats from Afghanistan and the region.

In this meeting UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s report will be reviewed, focusing on the threats emanating from Daesh. The report emphasizes that Daesh-Khorasan is a threat both within and outside Afghanistan.

Some experts believe that eliminating Daesh threats in the region and the world requires joint efforts, and all countries must cooperate in this regard.