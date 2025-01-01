English
France-UAE Collaborate on AI Data Center

Shafaqna English- France and the UAE have partnered to develop a groundbreaking 1-gigawatt AI data center, with investments ranging from $30-50 billion. Announced during President Macron’s meeting with UAE’s President Sheikh Zayed, the initiative aims to advance AI technology, talent, and cloud infrastructure, according to Reuters.

The project, featuring cutting-edge chips and data embassies, highlights growing international collaboration in AI development. Full investment details are expected later this year.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

