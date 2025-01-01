Pope Francis prays for peace in conflict zones

At the conclusion of the Jubilee Mass for the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel in Saint Peter’s Square, the Pope extended his greetings to those in military service throughout the world.

Recalling the Second Vatican Council constitution, “Gaudium et spes,” the Pope encouraged them saying, “those who devote themselves to the military service of their country should regard themselves as the agents of security and freedom of peoples.” He noted that armed service “is to be exercised only in self-defence, never to impose domination over other nations, always observing international conventions on conflict and, first and foremost, with sacred respect for life and creation.”

In conclusion, the Pope asked everyone to pray for peace in “tormented” Ukraine, Palestine and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu (Democratic Republic of Congo), and Sudan. He prayed that “weapons be silent everywhere” and “the cry of people who are asking for peace be heard!”