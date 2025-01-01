Report: One Third of Afghans To Face Severe Food Insecurity By March 2025

Shafaqna English- More than one-third of Afghanistan’s population is expected to face severe food insecurity by March 2025, the ACAPS’s report states.

The ACAPS research organization has raised concerns over the USA’s suspension and reduction of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, warning that such actions could have severe consequences for vulnerable Afghans.

The organization stated that any reduction in humanitarian funding or the suspension of aid operations would negatively impact the Afghan population, especially those in urgent need of assistance.

According to the report, more than one-third of Afghanistan’s population is expected to face severe food insecurity by March 2025.

A section of the ACAPS’s report states: “The USA is a major humanitarian aid donor; in 2024, according to OCHA’s financial tracking system, USA’s funds made up 43.9% of all reported humanitarian funding in Afghanistan (OCHA accessed 30/01/2025). In 2025, the USA was expected to provide at least $234 million in humanitarian financing to Afghanistan.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com