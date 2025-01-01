USA: Trump and Supreme Court showdown

Shafaqna English- Trump’s sweeping assertions of executive power appear headed toward USA’s Supreme Court showdowns, but it remains an open question whether or how much the justices might act to check his authority.



Since taking office on January 20, Trump’s views of presidential authority appear far less restrained than those of his White House predecessors, according to legal scholars, citing actions such as seeking to restrict birth right citizenship, withholding funding appropriated by Congress and removing heads of independent federal agencies.

Source: Reuters

